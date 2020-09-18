Strabane leisure centre reopens following Covid precautions

The Riversdale Leisure Centre in Strabane has reopened as normal this morning after a temporary closure yesterday.

The facility closed yesterday after one of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused by the closure, a spokesperson for the Council reassured the public that additional cleaning of all surfaces and contact points within the centre was carried out yesterday as a precautionary measure.

Bookings are being taken for classes, gym and swimming sessions by contacting the centre directly at 028 71 382 672 or booking online via www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.