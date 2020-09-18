Safety works to be carried out at busy Letterkenny junction

Donegal County Council has committed to carrying out safety works at a busy junction in Letterkenny.

The crossroads at Killylastin is situated in a heavily populated area of the town and home to a number of businesses with huge concern locally over the speed some motorists are travelling on the route.

There have also been a number of minor crashes at the crossroads over the years.

Now, the Council has confirmed that funding has been secured to install additional lighting at each side of the junction with extra signage and ramps also to be included in the works;

