Government urged to ‘look after people left behind in lockdown’

A Donegal Deputy is urging the Government to look after what he terms 'the people left behind during lockdown'.

There's said to be mounting uncertainty among taxi drivers and those working in the arts and entertainment industry.

It comes as the The Live Events and Entertainment Sector has released an open letter with over 600 signatures, calling for better supports for the industry.

EPIC wants grant funding and the P-U-P payment to be reinstated at 350 euro a week for affected workers.

Speaking the Dail in recent days, Deputy Thomas Pringle says by protecting them, the State ensures they carry on into the future: