Fanad United pull out of Ulster Senior League

The Ulster Senior League has been hit with a blow following the news Fanad United have pulled out of the league.

Fanad made the hard decision to withdraw on Wednesday night following a committee meeting and informed the league on Thursday.

The next step for the Traigh-a-Loch side is to apply to the Donegal Junior League.

It leaves the Ulster Senior League with five teams – Champions Cockhill Celtic, Letterkenny Rovers, Bonagee United, Derry City Res and Finn Harps Res.

Fanad won 14 titles in the USL and depart as the most successful club in the history of the league.

The club's last title was in 2011.