Dublin expected to move to level three restrictions tonight

The cabinet is expected to approve moving Dublin to level three Covid-19 restrictions this evening.

Some additional restrictions are expected on top of the level three guidelines.

This morning the cabinet sub-committee on COVID will meet to consider the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team to escalate restrictions in Dublin.

The capital will be moved to level three on the new roadmap, with an expectation there may be some additional measures.

Under level three pubs that don't serve food are allowed to open, but they will remain shut in Dublin.

People won't be allowed to leave the county unless it's for work, education or other essential reasons.

It's expected to be similar restrictions on anyone entering Dublin.

The amount of people attending weddings and funerals will be reduced to 25.

Religious services like mass will move online.

Visitors from one other household only will be allowed in your home or garden.

No organised indoor gatherings can take place - and all matches will be cancelled with the exception of professional sport and senior GAA intercounty or club games.

Non-contact training can continue in pods of less than 15.

There will be further restrictions on hotels, bars and restaurants and people will be advised to work from home.

The official announcement won't come until this evening, with the regulations expected to take effect from midnight.