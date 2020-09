Derry City are back at the Brandywell for the first time in four weeks this evening.

The Candystrips host St Pats in a crunch Premier Division encounter with both sides in the bottom half of the table.

Derry will again be without Joe Thomson, Gerardo Bruna and Ally Gilchrist.

That game starts at 5.45pm.

Derry boss Declan Devine wants a better performance from his side than last weeks draw with Finn Harps...