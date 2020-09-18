Covid-19: Swimming lessons resume at Aura

Swimming lessons are resuming at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny today following a temporary suspension of services due to Covid-19.

Lessons had been cancelled since Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Additional staffing resources have been put in place with the facility also confirming that staff members who were close contacts of the confirmed case will remain in isolation until they are cleared to come back to work.

The Aura has thanked customers and social media followers for their support and good wishes expressed for their team members.

As per guidance and confirmation from the HSE, all services at Aura Letterkenny remain operational and they will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep the public updated.