Covid-19 knows no borders – McCallion

There's concern that cross-border workers could be potentially 'at risk' over a lack of communication between health services.

It's claimed that a more collaborative approach is needed between HSE and HSC in terms of contact tracing when cross-border workers test positive for Covid-19.

Senator Elisha McCallion has written to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for clarity on the issue.

Speaking in the Seanad today, Senator McCallion says that the virus does not recognise borders, therefore the strategy must be the suppression of the virus in the workplace on an all-island basis: