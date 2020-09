Sinn Féin claims foreign travel will lead to a rise in Covid-19 if testing is not introduced urgently at airports.

The government updated its 'green list' yesterday, which now includes just seven countries.

But Sinn Féin claims all passengers should be forced to take a test for Covid-19 before they arrive, or when they get here.

Transport spokesperson with the party Darren O'Rourke, says the government needs to implement one of those options immediately: