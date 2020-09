The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Orr reflects on his fantastic St Ledger win last weekend, Paddy Hunter will have a preview of this weekend's Tyrone Senior and Intermediate football finals, Barry Meehan looks at the Donegal Junior semi finals and we'll also discuss League of Ireland Premier Division action for Finn Harps and Derry City with Kevin McLaughlin.