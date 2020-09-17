Pedestrian crossing sought for Kilmacrennan

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is to assess safety concerns at the Kilmacrennan crossroads.

A large volume of traffic passes through the village daily and Donegal Council is being urged to install a pedestrian crossing to ensure the safety of young children and the elderly.

But the Council has stated that there are no current plans to carry out safety works in the area with the matter now passed to the TII

With road works currently underway in Kilmacrennan, local Cllr John O'Donnell believes this presents an ideal opportunity to carry out the utility works: