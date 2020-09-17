Oisin Orr reflects on Ledger success and mentor Pat Smullen

It has been a week of mixed feelings for Donegal jockey Oisin Orr.

The Rathmullan man won the Irish St Ledger last Sunday at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare on Search For A Song for trainer Dermot Weld.

It was Oisin’s first Group One winner and only a second ever for a Donegal jockey.

Oisin was back in the saddle in the days after where he rode winners at Tipperary but the week has been a sad one for Horse Racing following the passing of 12 time classic winner Pat Smullen.

Oisin told Oisin Kelly that Pat was a big influence on his career...