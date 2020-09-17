Lack of public toilets at retail park branded ‘a disgrace’

The lack of public toilets at one of Letterkenny's busiest shopping areas has come back under the spotlight.

There are currently no such facilities at Letterkenny Retail Park with shoppers having to ask businesses to use their private bathrooms.

The issue has been raised several times over the years but so far there's been no progress.

Letterkenny Retail Park is under private ownership but the Council has committed to liaising with the owners to see if the facilities can be provided.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District, Cllr Donal Coyle has branded the current situation as a disgrace: