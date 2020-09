A driver has been arrested after being caught speeding and drug driving on the main Letterkenny to Derry road today.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected the car travelling at 130kph in a 100kph zone at around lunchtime.

The car was subsequently stopped and it emerged the driver was disqualified from driving.

A drugs test was carried out and the driver tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

They were arrested and are due to appear in court.