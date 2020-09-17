Donegal’s Air BnB’s ‘vital’ to local tourism industry

The financial boost Air BnBs give to the local economy is not being acknowledged enough by the tourism industry.

That's the view of Michael O'Reilly who is a Communication Board Member Ireland of Air BnB in Donegal.

With staycations effectively being the only outlet for holidaymakers this year Air BnB has in turn seen a big increase in booking for 2020.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Mr. O'Reilly says there's room in the market for everyone, and the more people who visit the county the better: