Concern over rising Covid cases

Health officials meet later to consider restrictions for Dublin as Covid-19 continues to spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is expected to make recommendations to Government on moving the capital to Level 3.

It would mean cultural venues closing, capacity at funerals and weddings being limited and people told to work from home.

A government steering group will meet later before cabinet makes a decision tomorrow.

Cases have increased five-fold in Dublin recently, but Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says there is concern nationally:

20 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Donegal last night - the highest figure outside the capital yesterday.

There have been over 50 new confirmed cases in the county over the last fortnight with 611 in total since the outbreak began.