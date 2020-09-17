Closing date for ‘Heritage Hero’ nominations tomorrow

People have until 12 noon tomorrow to nominate their 'Heritage Hero.'

The Heritage Hero award is part of the National Heritage Awards, run annually to celebrate outstanding heritage projects and events.

As part of the National Heritage Awards, The Heritage Council are calling on people to nominate a person or a group who have worked tirelessly to protect and promote heritage in their local area.

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council say; 'Ultimately, what makes a heritage hero is their relentless investment in heritage: it may be natural heritage, built heritage or part of our intangible heritage."

A 'Hidden Heritage' Award and a 'Heritage Communities' Award were awarded to tow Donegal-based projects last year.

The closing date for nominations is 12 noon tomorrow and nominations can be made via the Heritage Council's website.