A South Donegal Deputy has lobbied the Government to prioritise the delivery of broadband to schools and business premises in Ballyshannon, Sligo and Leitrim.

Deputy Marc MacSharry has told the Dail that the provision of broadband for the three locations which lay within mere metres of premises with existing broadband, need to be delivered by the end of the year.

He says the region has been continually neglected for decades: