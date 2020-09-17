Ballybofey to host Senior & Minor Donegal v Tyrone Ulster ties

The Ulster Council have confirmed the fixture details for the delayed 2020 Ulster Championships.

Donegal will start the defence of their Ulster Senior title and their hopes of three in a row against neighbours Tyrone on Sunday 1st November at MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey. The game will throw in at 1.30pm.

Derry will meet Armagh on the same day at 4pm with the championship starting with Monaghan against Cavan on the Saturday night.

The senior final is penciled in for the 22nd November.

The Donegal minors will face off with Tyrone on Saturday 24th October also at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Derry start on the same day against Armagh. With the minor final set for the weekend of the 15th November.

2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship

Sat 31st October: First Round

Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park. Clones (1.15pm)

Sun 1st November: Quarter Finals

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey (1.30pm)

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Celtic Park, Derry (4.00pm)

Sat 7th November: Quarter Final

Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Corrigan Park* / Kingspan Breffni Park (1.15pm)

*Subject to safety certificate

Sun 8th November: Quarter Final

Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (1.30pm)

Sat 14th November Semi Final

Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC (1.15pm)

Sun 15th November Semi Final

Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC (1.30pm)

22nd November: Final (4.00pm)

2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship

Sat 17th October: First Round

Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones (2.00pm)

Sat 24th October: Quarter Finals

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Owenbeg (2.00pm)

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey (2.00pm)

Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Corrigan Park* (2.00pm) / Kingspan Breffni (6.00pm)Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (6.00pm)

*Subject to safety certificate

Sat 31st October Semi Finals

Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC

Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC

Fri 13th/Sat 14th/Sun 15th November: Final: