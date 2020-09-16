Swimming lessons suspended at Aura, L’kenny due to positive Covid test

All swimming lessons have been suspended at Aura leisure centre in Letterkenny today as a result of a member of their swim teaching team testing positive for Covid-19.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the centre says the staff member contracted the virus outside the leisure centre and in line with safety procedures and HSE advice, three other members of the team who were close contacts are isolating and awaiting tests.

People are advised that anyone deemed a close contact will receive separate communications from Aura and the HSE.

All other services at the facility, including the swimming pool remain operational.