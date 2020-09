Jason Quigley hopes to be back in the ring in October against the undefeated Mexico Jaime Munguia.

Quigley had been marked for a fight on Eddie Hearn’s card at Matchroom’s headquarters and was included on a possible contenders list to take on Canelo Alvarez but neither materialised.

The Donegal middleweight told Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine til Noon Show, he is hopeful for a shot at the former Super Welterweight WBO World Champion who has a polished 35-0 record.