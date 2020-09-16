Planning permission granted for Letterkenny Nursing Unit

The HSE has confirmed that the planning application for the development of Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit has been granted.

The development in Letterkenny will provide a new 110 bedded unit on a green field site at Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny.

The proposed development will comprise of a community nursing unit / hospital totalling 9400sqm in gross floor area.

The building comprises of 110 beds including a mix of long stay, short stay / rehabilitation and dementia care with associated resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, resident areas with family overnight room, visitor’s room, treatment room, hairdresser’s salon etc.

The facility will also provide a purpose built rehabilitation centre, providing Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and allied health professional space.

Other features include an internal courtyard and terrace spaces; associated back of house areas including kitchen and laundry rooms, staff accommodation and ancillary offices; and all associated site and development works including landscaping and site services, and an ESB sub-station.