Tributes have been paid to former Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen, who has died at the age of 43.

The Offaly native was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of 2018.

Last year, his charity race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh raised 2 and a half million euro.

A 12 time Classic winner, Smullen won a Derby double with Harzand in 2016.

Donegal jockey Oisin Orr won the St Ledger at the Curragh last Sunday

Oisin said Pat was a big influence on his career.