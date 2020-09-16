More seating sought for ‘hilly’ Letterkenny

It's been suggested that businesses and families in and around Letterkenny could sponsor more seating around the town.

There's been a big increase in the number of people out walking in recent months and it's thought that more benches at various locations would be beneficial to the community.

De Valera Road and the Neil T. Blaney route have been highlighted as areas which are in need of extra seating.

Donegal County Council has agreed to examine the idea further.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the big success of roundabout sponsorship in Letterkenny proves that this would be a worthwhile initiative: