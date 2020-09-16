LoveDonegal campaign ‘more important than ever’

The Director of Economic Employment with Donegal County Council has described Love Donegal Day as particularly important this year, with many Donegal people overseas not able to come home.

The campaign is underway in earnest with people encouraged to tweet or post on Facebook using the hashtag #LoveDonegal throughout the day.

Last years effort reached an audience of 33 million people worldwide.

Garry Martin says the pandemic has resulted in rural parts of the county now being looked at as options to relocate to which is something positive to reflect on: