The North's Minister for Infrastructure has announced a £1.28 million investment for two Greenway projects in Derry and Strabane.

£980,000 has been sanctioned for the Strabane North Greenway project while the remainder will go towards the delivery of a greenway in Strathfoyle.

The funding is part of a £2.8 million package for the development of six greenway projects across the North.

Match funding is now required from Derry City and Strabane District Council to progress the projects.