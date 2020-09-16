Donegal TD brands Cabinet Covid chaos as ‘nonsensical’

A Donegal Deputy says the Government could have rushed through emergency legislation legally last night without the opposition present after TDs were told to restrict their movements.

The Ceann Comhairle adjourned the Dail yesterday after it emerged the Health Minister was displaying symptoms, while Ministers were told to self-isolate.

It resumed later that evening after TDs complained that there was no reason Dail business couldn't continue in their absence.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has described way in which it was handled was nonsensical: