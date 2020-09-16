Donegal actor Seán McGinley appeals for support for Win Your House In Dublin Draw

Donegal-born actor, Seán McGinley, is the latest big name to lend support to Win Your House In Dublin Draw being coordinated by Donegal GAA and Club Donegal.

In a powerful video produced by Brendan O’Donnell of Bradas Video Production, the highly-acclaimed actor recalls how important the GAA was to him when he was based in London in the eighties and early nineties.

Tickets for the draw for the house in Dublin which is worth €400,000 are priced at €100.

The draw will take place on Friday, December 4th.

https://winyourhouseindublin.com/