Woman falls victim to distraction burglary in Letterkenny

Gardai have issued a warning over distraction burglaries after a woman was targeted in Letterkenny.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at a house in the Gortlee area of the town.

A white van and 3 males pulled up at the lady’s house between 3.30pm and 4pm last Thursday.

One of the males requested to use the bathroom. He was refused entry but proceeded to enter the house nonetheless.

The other two males kept the lady distracted. When the three males left, the lady realised that a substantial amount of money was missing from her bedside locker.

Gardai are appealing to anyone living in the Gortlee area or anyone who travelled that route on that date to come forward if they observed the van in question or the three males involved in the burglary.

The suspects may also have called to other houses and if they did, Gardai want to hear from the homeowners concerned.

A witness observed a white Mercedes Sprinter in the area, Northern registration, partial registration AIG.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

A distraction burglary is where a bogus caller to your home gains entry on a pretext/lie or creates a diversion so that an accomplice can sneak in separately.