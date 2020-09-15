Tomorrow sees return of #LoveDonegal day campaign

Tomorrow will see the return of the #LoveDonegal day campaign, to once again showcase Donegal to a worldwide audience.

The initiative, coordinated by Donegal County Council, will build on the huge success of last year's campaign which reached an audience of 33 million people worldwide.

People are being encouraged tomorrow to tweet or post on Facebook using the hashtag #LoveDonegal.

Cllr Rena Donaghey, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says in light of recent challenges it's more important than ever to promote the county as a place to work or visit: