Tipperary Race’s Success for Luke McAteer and Oisin Orr



Horse Racing

It's been a good day for two Donegal Jockey's at the Tipperary Race's today Luke McAteer and Oisin Orr have both saddled two Winner's each

Luke's two winner's came in the 1.35 Tipperary Race's .ie Nursery Handicap on board 4/1 shot Kaluz and in the 3.05 Junction Apprentice Handicap on 33/1 outsider Na-Caith Tobac

Oisin's winner's were in the 2.35 Meadow View Stable's Maiden on 5/1 chance Magic Chegaga while he also rode 18/5 shot Overheer to victory in the 3.35 Oola Handicap to finish off a great day for the two Rathmullan Men