School ipads and equipment stolen in Buncrana

A quantity of school computer equipment has been stolen from a property in Buncrana.

An investigation is continuing into the burglary which happened on Crana road between Saturday the 22nd and Sunday the 23rd of August.

The matter was only recently discovered and reported to Gardaí.

A building on Crana Road that is used by a local School was entered and a laptop, a projector, a router and 13 Apple ipads were stolen from it.

Buncrana Gardaí are investigating - If anyone has come across any of these type of items for sale in suspicious circumstances or if anyone has any information that would assist with the investigation in any way, please contact them on 074-9320540.