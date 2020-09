The North's Economy Minister has been pushed to explain why securing additional places at Magee Medical School has taken years yet additional places at Queen's University were approved without delay.

Foyle MLA Mark Durkan questioned Minister Diane Dodds on why, as he says, at the drop of a hat, extra places were granted at Queen's.

While failing to give a direct answer, Minister Dodds, confirmed that Magee Medical School is on course to receive its first intake of students next year: