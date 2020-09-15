Pubs in Dublin will not open next week as planned.

A new roadmap on Living with Covid will be published later this morning and will pave the way for pubs to open around the rest of the country from Monday.

The government plan will set out five levels of restrictions that can be introduced on a county by county basis.

Level one will be relatively light, level three will be similar to the restrictions introduced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, and level five will be near to a full lockdown.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says there will be more severe restrictions in the capital than the rest of the country: