Over €1.6M allocated to refurbish social housing units in Donegal

Over €1.6 million has been allocated to refurbish social housing units in Donegal.

The money will go towards upgrading over 100 housing units right across the county, allowing Donegal County Council to re-let them to individuals and families, struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list.

It's part of a nationwide stimulus programme of €39.8 million for 2,398 applications approved across 35 local authorities.

In a statement, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said that the money will to help bring 107 housing units in the county back into use in a timely manner.

The allocation to Donegal has been made under the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme announced by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien TD.

The allocations have been made in three funding streams; standard voids, homeless voids and long-term voids and the total allocation to Donegal is €1,624,400.

Of that, the majority of funding has been allocated to see 90 standard void units refurbished, with 3 homeless voids and 14 long term voids also included in the package.

The Minister added that works are expected to commence immediately on the units applied for under the scheme.

“These allocations have been made on the basis of quickly bringing vacant social housing units back into use and I am delighted that Donegal has received a significant allocation as part of the programme.

I am certain that the money allocated will help bring over 100 vacant housing units in Donegal back into use in a timely manner for families on housing waiting lists and homeless households,” Minister McConalogue concluded.