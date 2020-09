Oisin Orr and Martin Harley's recent good form continued on Monday with the Donegal men riding winners at Tipperary and Wolverhampton.

After his huge St. Ledger win on Sunday, Orr rode Cracking Name to victory at 5/1 for David Marnane at Tipperary.

Harley, who had a double and a treble in the last week, won with trainer Olly Murphy at Wolverhampton.

The Trentagh native was on 4/1 shot Mizen Master.