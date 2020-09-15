Number of Donegal people on PUP continues to fall

The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal continues to fall.

The number receiving the payment nationally, is down 64% this week.

6,016 people in Donegal will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today, down from 6,500 last week and down 73% from May 5th.

In the past week, 9,974 people nationwide closed their claim for the PUP of which 7,629 reported they were returning to work.

This week the sector with the largest number of employees returning to work is Accommodation and Food Service Activities, followed by Education.

While the largest number of people returning to work is in the 35-44 age group.

Changes to the rates of the PUP payment are due to come into force on Thursday,

Someone who previously earned over €300 per week will now receive €300 per week, those whose weekly wage was between €200 and €300 will receive a PUP payment of €250 and if an employee earned less than €200 their PUP rate will be €203.