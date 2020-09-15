Man questioned after video shows young girl driving truck in Tyrone

A 49 year old man has been questioned by Police in connection with an investigation into a video which appears to show a young girl driving a truck down the M1 in Co Tyrone.

He was arrested in connection with a number of offences including aiding and abetting driving while disqualified by reason of age, and cruelty to children.

The man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The video is the second piece of footage to be circulated online showing a child driving a truck in the North.

Last week a 37 year old man was arrested after a similar video of a young boy driving on the motorway near Dungannon emerged.