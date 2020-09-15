Lorry driver wanted in connection with crash in St. Johnston

A lorry driver is wanted in connection with a crash in St. Johnston last week.

The incident happened at Magheracloy on Thursday evening at 4.45pm.

A collision occurred between a lorry and a garden fence and the lorry continued on its journey afterwards without stopping.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the fence and railings as a result.

The owner of the property heard the collision and observed an articulated grain lorry with a silver trailer leave the scene.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.