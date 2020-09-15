Valuable jewellery taken in Raphoe burglary

A large quantity of gold jewellery has been stolen from a house in Raphoe.

The burglary happened on Wednesday last between 1pm and 8.15pm at a house on Guesthouse End Street with entry gained by forcing the back door open.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen from a jewellery box in one of the bedrooms namely four gold rings and two pairs of gold earrings.

One of the gold rings has a ruby red stone insert, another has a high set black stone, another had a number of small diamonds and another was an engagement ring with high set stones.

One of the pairs of earrings had a diamond in each and the other set were disc shaped.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who observed any people or vehicles in the Raphoe area on that date that arose suspicion, particularly in the Guesthouse End Street area to notify them.