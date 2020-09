A Donegal County Councillor has called for urgent investment to protect the country's health services.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says Covid-19 has exposed a long running lack of investment in resources within the health service.

His party, Sinn Fein has proposed a €1.9 billion plan to protect capacity in the health service.

Councillor McMonagle says an emergency response is needed to tackle the emergency existing in the health system: