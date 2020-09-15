Exclusive: Burrito Loco owner recalls how quickly Covid infected staff

The owner of an award winning takeaway and restaurant in Letterkenny has issued a stark warning to both businesses and the local community after nine staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Burrito Loco closed on Thursday after being made aware that a positive case of the virus was connected to them.

However further testing revealed that nine staff in total contracted the virus, most of whom had relatively mild to no symptoms.

Owner of Burrito Loco Tommy O'Brien says this is the reality of Covid-19 and is urging everyone to be vigilant.

