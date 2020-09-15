357 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed and 3 additional deaths

Three more deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed as well as 357 new cases.

The total number of positive cases in Ireland now stands at 31,549.

While, the death toll associated with the disease is 1,787.

Of today's cases, 60 are community transmission, while 38 percent are associated with outbreaks or contacts.

218 of the 357 cases are in Dublin, while 18 are in Louth, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Kildare and the remaining 98 cases are spread across 21 counties, including Donegal.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says no single measure will combat the spread of the virus and there needs to be combination and has called for continued cooperation.