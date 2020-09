A local councillor has raised concerns over the safety of a children's play park in the Gweedore area.

The local residents association of the playground in An Coitín Cois Cuain in Gweedore have said the equipment is not safe for use.

While some of the equipment has been removed, Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is calling for the park to be closed and a safety audit to be carried out by Donegal County Council: