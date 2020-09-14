Normal opening times resume at Derry & Strabane Cemeteries

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that its cemetery opening hours will be returning to normal times from this weekend.

The announcement comes following the temporary morning closures at Council cemeteries for several months during the COVID19 pandemic.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is now in a position to reopen its Cemeteries to the public from 8am - 7pm from Saturday.

Members of the public are reminded however that they must continue to observe social distancing measures with other members of the public and Cemetery operational staff.

The Cemetery offices will remain closed with no public access and all enquiries or queries relating to genealogy or headstone permits can be made by telephone, email or appointment only.

The public are asked to note that when funerals are taking place, some areas within the cemeteries will be cordoned off to ensure health and safety measures are in place and to allow mourners the space and and privacy to grieve and pay their respects in a safe and controlled environment.