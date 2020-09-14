Long awaited work to start on local riverwalk

Repairs are to start on a footbridge and riverwalk which links Donagh Park estate to Carndonagh Community Hospital.

The footbridge was extensively damaged during devastating floods in August 2017.

Last year, residents in the area started a petition to secure necessary repair works to the bridge, which allows access for residents to school and hospital facilities.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Albert Doherty says that the works have been eagerly awaited locally for some time: