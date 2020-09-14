Government finalising ‘Living with Covid’ plan

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet later to finalise the government's new 'Living with Covid' plan.

The new strategy is due to be published tomorrow, and will set out five levels of restrictions for the next six to nine months.

It's understood Dublin could face higher levels of restriction under the plan, due to the levels of the virus in the capital.

255 new cases were confirmed yesterday, 156 of those in Dublin, with one more death.

Covid-19 Lead at the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr. Nuala O'Connor, says the new measures could be with us for a very long time: