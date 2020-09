The Tánaiste says he fears that Brexit could turn in to what its opponents feared - AN English nationalist project.

British MPs are due to debate a controversial bill today that would undermine the Brexit withdrawal agreement if passed.

It would allow the UK to get around parts of the deal related to ensuring there was no hard border with Northern Ireland.

Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, speaking to Kfm, says he believe believes the UK's latest approach to Brexit is a negotiating tactic: