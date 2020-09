A man has appeared in court in Donegal today after being charged in connection with a number of driving offences including drink driving.

Gardai on patrol in Sligo last night were first alerted by members of the public to the car driving with just 3 tyres.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver arrested on suspicion of Drink Driving, he was also found to have no licence and there was no tax on the vehicle.

It emerged too, that the man had an existing warrant.