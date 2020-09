On this week's DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Donegal Senior Team Manager Declan Bonner, Frank Craig of the Donegal News looks at the Donegal Championship semi finals and this weeks special guest is Kerry Legend Tomas O'Se..

Listen to the DL Debate - The Championship, in association with Sara's Kitchen @ Sister Sara's Letterkenny - Serving food you'll love. Book now to enjoy the Sara's Experience...